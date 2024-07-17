Virat Kohli loves grooving to Chiranjeevi songs

No doubt, megastar Chiranjeevi's popularity has been expanding over the years. Batting ace Vrat Kohli, has been a big fan of Chiranjeevi’s songs during his younger days and this news has set the internet on fire. Though the news has come out a bit late, it looks like mega fans are not going to stop anytime soon.According to Virat Kohli’s former roommate Dwaraka Ravi Teja, who played domestic cricket with the former in their U-15 days, revealed that the two would frequently dance to Chiranjeevi’s songs when they shared a room. They both nicknamed each other “Chiru” and call themselves that even today.“Met him (Virat) after 6 years after IPL in the UK & 1st thing he asked me is Chiru Kaise hai tu? U-15 days we were roommates & I used to watch Chiranjeevi’s songs on TV & he danced to them & from then on Chiru was the nickname we gave each other,” Teja posted on his Instagram page a couple of days ago, sharing a picture with Kohli. And the screenshot of this old-post is now going viral everywhere, all thanks to the mega army out there.Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is waiting for the release of his much-awaited movie 'Vishwambhara' and it is billed as a socio fantasy. He also has a few more big movies in the pipeline.