Vijay’s Manager Complains Against Trolls

Hyderabad: Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s manager and his fans club president Anurag Parvataneni on Monday filed a complaint against some netizens who were trolling the actor’s latest movie ‘Family Star’ which was released on April 5.

"Cybercrime registered a complaint against individuals who are part of the orchestrated attacks and negative campaigns targeting ‘Family Star’ and its actor Vijay Deverakonda. Police officials are tracing the fake IDs and have assured action in due course,” Parvataneni said in his statement.

According to the complaint, some people had negative posts about the movie even before its release and were deliberately misleading the audience who intended to watch the movie; this has put the ticket collections of the movie in jeopardy.

“On behalf of the actor and production house, PRO Suresh and a crew member of the movie and I had approached the police and asked them to take action against the trolls, Such negative campaigns have impacted ‘Family Star’’s performance at the box office,” Parvataneni tweeted on X.

Madhapur inspector G. Mallesh told Deccan Chronicle that "a case has been registered and investigation is underway."