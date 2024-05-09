Vijayashanti's role in Kalyan Ram film to remind Kartavyam?

Undenibately, yesteryear Telugu film 'Kartavyam' featuring Vijayshanti was a path-breaking cop story in Tollywood. Yet again, seasoned actress Vijayashanti’s character has been well-etched out in her upcoming film with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. “Her role will be very powerful and will remind her role in Kartavyam’ since it will be quite inspiring for women folk,' ' says a source who adds, "She is not playing a cop in the film but would be guiding her daughter to fight against all odds. Her fiery performance will enthrall her fans and viewers too,” he adds. It is known that she has agreed to play a significant role in young actor Kalyan Ram’s next untitled film to be directed by Pradeep Chilkuri.Actually, Vijayashanti made a comeback of sorts with a key role in Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ and won appreciation for her role as an honest woman who fights against local politicians along with her kids. “She has become very choosy about her roles these days because she is also busy in politics. In fact, she had rejected a couple of offers that weren’t exciting enough. She wants to do a role with substance and which would sustain her stature and dignity, he adds.She was last seen in ‘Naayudamma,’ which hit the theatres in 2006 and returned to acting after 13 years for her role in ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’. “She was the original flag-bearer of women-centric films in Telugu cinema and did swashbuckling movies like ‘Kartavyam’, ‘Osey Ramulamma’ and “Police Lockup’. Apart from playing love interest to superstars like Krishna, Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna and Venkatesh to become a numero uno heroine in Telugu in 80s and 90s,” he concludes.