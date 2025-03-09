Vijayashanti Returns as a Tough Cop in Arjun S/O Vijayashanti

After making a powerful comeback alongside Mahesh Babu in Sarileru Neekevvaru, veteran actress Vijayashanti is set to don the uniform once again in her upcoming action-packed film, Arjun S/O Vijayashanti. Starring alongside Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, this film has already created significant buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting her return to the big screen in a fierce avatar.On the occasion of Women’s Day, the makers unveiled the film’s dynamic title, Arjun S/O Vijayashanti, as a tribute to a mother’s efforts in shaping her son into a leader. The title reveal poster showcases Vijayashanti in her signature IPS officer look, a role that cemented her status as a powerhouse performer. Meanwhile, Kalyan Ram, sporting a rugged denim-clad look, exudes an intense screen presence.Adding to the intrigue, the background features a massive burning handcuff and an explosion, hinting at the film’s high-octane action sequences. Directed by Pradeep Chilukuri, the film also stars Saiee Manjrekar as the female lead, while Sohail Khan takes on the role of the antagonist.With Vijayashanti back in action and an electrifying premise, Arjun S/O Vijayashanti is shaping up to be an adrenaline-fueled entertainer to watch out for.