Vijay, Naveen, and Siddhu new stars on the horizon

Move over stars from film families, Tollywood is riding high on new-age stars like Vijay Devarakonda, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Naveen Polishetty, and Vishwak Sen who are minting money at the box office with refreshing roles and themes. “These four talented guys are making waves in Tollywood and giving stars from film families a stiff fight since family stars carry baggage while new age stars have no such qualms,” says Lagadapati Sridhar, who cites the rise of Vijay Devarakonda. “After ‘Arjun Reddy,’ Vijay became a sensation of sorts, and ‘Liger’ fetched him pan-India craze too. He had big hits like ‘Geeta Govindam’ and he showcased his acting talent. However, he has not been among hits these days and he just needs a good script to bounce back,” he adds.However, he reserves special praise for Siddhu Jonnalagadda and hails him as a new sensation.“Tillu Square’ is one of the biggest hits in the industry and Siddhu is making waves. His unique mannerisms, his stylish looks, and his flair for comedy have won him huge appreciation and fan following too. He is truly a multi-faceted man who can act, write, and design the project too. He will go a long way,” he adds. With stars from Chiranjeevi, Akkineni, and Daggupati families insisting on certain kinds of movies, leaving space for new-age stars to shine. “Family stars have a lot of limitations in terms of themes and roles since they have to cater to a section of audience and stuff, while new generation stars have no such baggage and experimenting with new roles and shattering box office,” he points outHe also praised Naveen Polishetty for his flair for comedy and Vishwak Sen for his intense action roles. “Viswak Sen deserves kudos for playing an Aghori in ‘Gaami’ along with his commercial roles. He is the man to watch out for, while Naveen Polishetty is quite selective about roles and chalking his path without any hurry. These young guns are racing ahead with their choice of roles and abundant talent,” he informs.Director Hemanth Madhukar adds, “The rise of young actors also helps in the rise of young directors who are brimming with new ideas. They are willing to trek new paths and raise the bar on Telugu cinema which is slowly moving away from masala flicks."