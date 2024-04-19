Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film in trouble already?

Vijay Deverakonda's recently released, the family star hit the theatres among huge expectations, but ended up being a disaster at the box office. Produced by Dil Raju and directed by Parasuram, the film has Mrunal Thakur as the female lead.





A few days ago, Dil Raju had announced another film with Vijay Devarakonda and that it will be directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, a debutant. But now after the collections that family star earned at the box office looks like this film might not happen at all.





It is said that Dil Raju is not ready to bear the losses yet again. Speculations are rife that the production has even asked Vijay to return the remuneration. If these terms are not going to work, Dil Raju might have to keep this project on hold till Vijay finishes his upcoming film, which he has signed with Sitara Entertainment.





Gowtam Tinnanuri is directing VD12 and this is made against the backdrop of war and story goes back to 1900s. This film has to really work for Vijay Deverakonda to bag a hit with this film to set right his career and to not loose what he has in hands.