Vijay Deverakonda’s Sankranti Celebrations; Fans Ask, “Where Is Rashmika?”

Vijay Deverakonda celebrated the festive spirit of Sankranti with his family, sharing joyful moments from the occasion on social media. The actor posted a carousel of pictures that showed him spending quality time with his parents, Madhavi and Govardhan Rao, and his brother Anand. Their pet dog, Storm Deverakonda also made an adorable appearance in the photos.

Dressed in traditional Sankranti attire, Vijay looked relaxed and cheerful. His classic panchakattu reflected his respect for culture and tradition, while his twirling moustache added a strong and stylish touch to his festive look. Fans were quick to notice and praise the new appearance, with many saying it perfectly matched the Sankranti vibe.

Along with the pictures, Vijay shared a heartfelt message for his fans. He wrote, “Happy Sankranti to all of you, my beautiful people. From our family to all of your families. Next year, I promised my mom to celebrate it in the village.”

However, one name that dominated the comments section was Rashmika Mandanna. The actress, who is rumoured to have exchanged rings with the Kingdom actor, was noticeably absent from the celebrations, prompting fans to react playfully.

One fan commented, “Happy Sankranti Rushiee… ikkada Vijay garu, it’s somewhat incomplete without her.” Another wrote in Telugu, “Ekkada ma vadhinamma kanipiyatledu saar,” which translates to, “Sir, our sister-in-law is not seen here.”

The comments once again fuelled curiosity around Vijay and Rashmika’s relationship, keeping fans engaged and the buzz alive.