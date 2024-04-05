Family Star Collection Prediction

Family star with Vijay Devarakonda and Mrunal Thakur in the lead role has hit the screens today and is receiving mix it reactions from the audiences and mixed reviews from the media. Directed by Parasuram and produced by Dil Raju, Expectations on this film have been pretty high right since the day it was announced. as a shoot progressed, positive things about the film started emerging on social media and across the film circles.





Well, as of now looks like the film is going to break the records of many more films and of course Vijay Deverakonda's films as well.





As per the reports on social media, the first day collection prediction for the film seems that the film will be collecting Rs 15 crore at the box office or even more. This is purely based on the collections of Vijay Deverakonda's previous films.





Liger was a disaster at the box office that took a toll on Vijay's career. Kushi has done well upto a certain extent but cannot be called a blockbuster or a hit at the box office. so after a few films not working well at the box office, it is very much important for Vijay Devarakonda and his career right now to bag, a hit at the box office.