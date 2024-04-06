Family Star Day 1 Collectons: Modest Opening For Deverakonda Movie

Producer Dil Raju's latest release ‘Family Star’ reportedly drew over Rs 5 cr plus on day one and it is quite a low-brow start at the box office in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and other centres. Vijay Devarakonda teamed up with his ‘Geeta Govindam’ director but couldn’t set the box office on fire. “It has collected over Rs 5 crores on day one and it has to pick up fast to turn a big winner,” he adds.

The distributor also claimed that Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha starrer “Kushi’ made big openings of over Rs 12 crore and it was a decent enough start. “The team of ‘Family Star’ has to promote the film aggressively and revive footfalls at theatres and draw more family audiences,” he adds.

The much-hyped family drama has its pitfalls and yet the performance of Vijay Devarakonda and Mrunal are well appreciated. Vijay down to earth family guy stuff is another hallmark for the film, he concludes.