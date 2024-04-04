Vijay Deverakonda celebrating Rashmika's birthday in Dubai?

It is known that Vijay Deverakonda starrer Family Star. It's hitting the screens tomorrow and expectations on this one are already high. Directed by Parasuram, the film has Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. The trailer of the film has already received positive response from the audience.





Deverakonda has finished all the promotional formalities and has taken a flight to Dubai for a very personal and special reason . April 5 marks the birthday of heroine, Rashmika Mandanna and the actress is also currently in Dubai for the same occasion. Just like every time, the duo are once again caught by social media and it is prude that they are celebrating their birthday together in Dubai.





From the Instagram story that Rashmika has shared and the video that Deverakonda has shared, fans have observed that the peacock in the background is the same, and this rumour Kaul once again proved that something is brewing in between them.





These social media pictures have fuelled the speculations that Vijay and Rashmika have been dating each other. Earlier in January, there were rumours that the couple are going to get engaged in February and soon are going to tie the knot. Though there has been no official consultation about the same, it is expected that the couple might soon announce their relationship officially.