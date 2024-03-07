Vijay Devarakonda Family Star budget touches Rs 50 cr?

If reliable sources are to be believed, the budget of reigning star Vijay Devarakonda’s upcoming film ‘Family Star’ has breached a whopping figure. “The budget for the family drama has touched Rs 50 crores,’ says a source who adds, “It is the highest budget for a Vijay Devarakonda movie till date,’ he adds.Earlier, the teaser of Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film ‘Family Star’ was released on March 4. Ever since the teaser was released, it has been a hit among fans. Written and directed by Parasuram Petla, the film will release in theatres on April 5.The teaser hints at the plot as it unfolds the narrative of a devoted family man, portrayed by Vijay Deverakonda. He engages in various roles - cooking, expressing love, and confronting adversaries when required. 'Mrunal Thakur character is introduced and she meets Vijay at a bus stand over a funny banter,’ he adds.After average grosser ‘Kushi’, Vijay is banking on this family drama to repeat the magic of ‘Geeta Govindam’ and regain his winning streak.