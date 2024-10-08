Vettaiyan to Jigra: Movies releasing in theatres on Dasara

As Dasara is just around the corner, movie buffs are in for a treat as they have some interesting films to catch on the big screen. From Rajinikanth's much awaited Vettaiyan: The Hunter to Alia Bhatt's Jigra, there are quite a few options in order to keep the festive spirit alive. Now, let us take a look at some of the in-progress Telugu films which are scheduled to hit the box office during the Dasara holidays.





Vettaiyan: The Hunter





After a brief low career, Rajinikanth stars once again by the Koreans in the film with New Zealand fighting to escape Kidnap Drama Veecos widely released film, Vettaiyan: The Hunter directed by debutant T J Gnanavel. Due to be released in more than ten Indian languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and others on October 10th, the film features a stellar cast with Amitabh Bachchan, Manju warrier, Fahad faasil and Rana daggubati amongst others. Considering the story line and the ensemble of characters participating in it, the film is bound to be one exciting movie and also one of the highly awaited movies in this season.





Sri Sri Sri Raajavaru





In fact, due to the spirit of competition, they are efficiently bringing up the release date of the coming up leads Enugu Eastern Creditstheatres, family drama Sri Sri Sri Raajavaru which is set to hit the movie box on October 10. This movie will also face an equally strong opposition thankfully once it is released, it will be against by Vettaiyan in Telugu region. Focusing in a highly appealing story, this film is most suitable for the family audience who are wishing to see a cultural film at festive season.





Jigra





Jigra, which features Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina in its cast, is scheduled to be released on October 11 in Telugu and Hindi. This film directed by Vasan Bala presents the plot of Satya a woman who defies all odds to save her brother from jail. With its gripping story about a possible escape plan, Jigra is evidently a work of art.





Viswam





Viswam is an action oriented adventure drama and was directed by Srinu Vaitla starring Gopichand in the lead. This too will hit the screens on October 11 and suggests there is good dose of comedy too. Nevertheless, despite everything being kept under wraps, the movie appears as if it might gain interest, more notably with Kavya Thapar being the female lead.





Maa Nanna Superhero





Sudheer Babu portrays the lead character in Maa Nanna Superhero, which is a touching emotional drama scheduled on October 11. Starring Abhilash Reddy Kankara, the author delves into Messy relationships about a man and his two fathers. Ideal for those who live for good light-hearted films, this entertaining movie is worth watching.





Martin





This marshalling of the talents should see Martin, Dhruva Sarja’s much awaited action thriller, open on either side of 11 October. Marked A P Arjun, the movie follows the quest of Martin, where he battles against the forces of evil that warrant destruction to the country. With Dhruva Sarja in the lead and a strong supporting cast that includes Anveshi Jain, this film is all set to be an action thriller in every sense of the word.





Janaka Aithe Ganaka





Additional in the Dussehra package is Janaka Aithe Ganaka which will feature Suhas and Sangeerthana. This family drama directed Sandeep Reddy Bandla is all aimed for release in theatres on October 12. Focussing on the struggles of a middleclass family, this particular film has created quite a sensation with audience expecting this one to be a laugh riot.





There seems to be no dearth of new offering in terms of genres take the Dussehra movie releases this year as a gift to any movie person. Whether it is action drama or whether it is a family entertainer, all the audiences have something in store within this riveting collection.





