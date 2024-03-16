Venkatesh’s Younger Daughter Havyavahini Marries Dr Nishanth

Yesterday marked a joyous occasion for the household of renowned Telugu actor Venkatesh, as his second daughter, Hayavahini, exchanged vows in a splendid ceremony held in Hyderabad's Narsingi area.





The groom, Nishanth, hails from Vijayawada and is a distinguished doctor in his own right. Following the wedding, reports indicate that an extravagant reception is slated to take place in just two days' time, promising to be a grand affair befitting the auspicious occasion.





Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, Venkatesh himself hosted a lavish cocktail bash at Ramanaidu Studios the previous night. Although the event was an intimate affair, it was graced by the presence of some of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry, further enhancing the festivities.





This joyous occasion comes after Venkatesh's elder daughter's marriage, signifying yet another milestone for the illustrious family. As preparations for the upcoming reception unfold and the revelries continue, Venkatesh has taken a temporary break from his busy shooting schedule to fully immerse himself in the celebrations of his daughter's wedding. Stay tuned for further updates on this heartwarming event.