Venkatesh to tickle funny bones again?

Seasoned star Venkatesh who has a great flair for comedy is going to team up with comedy filmmaker Anil Ravipudi for another comic-caper like ‘F2’. “Venkatesh is determined to revive his winning habit and he is moving to his comfort zone once again as he agreed to work with Anil Ravipudi who is known for dishing out laugh riots like ‘F2’ and stuff,” says a source ad adds, “Venkatesh is a master in self-piteous roles and also in roles with a tinge of comedy since he is quite natural when it comes to evoking laugher which few actors could match up with,” he adds.

Earlier, the doting son of legendary Rama Naidu showcased his fiery side in ‘Narappa’ and proved that he could easily pull off down-to-earth roles with ease. However, his biggest hit in recent times was ‘F2’ where he showcased his brilliance in comedy to leave the audience in splits. "Venkatesh was adept in lover boy-turned-family man roles and had many hits like ‘Malliswari,’ “Namo Venkatesa’ and ‘Aadavari Matalaku Arthaleverule’ to carve a niche for himself in Tollywood. Once in a while, he likes to dabble with varied roles. However, his recent film ‘Saindav’ couldn’t set the box office on fire and he is getting back to his familiar track to win audience love once again,“ he points out.

Noted producer Dil Raju is looking for another hit in the combination of Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi since their last film ‘F3, despite drawing flak and criticism, made some money at the box office. “He wants to recreate the magic of F2 and the laughter-ridden script is almost ready and set to hit the floors,” he concludes.