Venkatesh is a good batsman, says Vishnu Induri

Yet again, seasoned star Venkatesh was cheering for Hyderabad team-Sunrisers’ and was overwhelmed with joy after the team beat Chennai Super Kings in a group match on Friday. “Venkatesh is a staunch cricket lover and adores the game,” says Vishnu Induri who runs CCL tournaments for Bollywood, Kollywood and Tollywood stars. “Venkatesh is a very good batsman and knows the tricks of bowling too,” he adds.

He claims Venkatesh has been spotted watching cricket matches live in stadiums on several occasions. A lot of times, his presence in the stadium is registered by his fans on social media. “Venkatesh is co-owner of Telugu team and actively participates in team meetings and shores up confidence of players with his tips,” says Vishnu Induri, who adds, “Ventakesh was on the field for many seasons of CCL but now he is attending matches to cheer our team members against rival star teams,” he adds.

Recently, Venkatesh posted pictures with legendary cricketer Vivian Richards after meeting him during the World Cup semifinal match in Mumbai. He also met reigning Indian captain Rohit Sharma and clicked a few pictures with him. “Venkatesh is not only a good actor and star but also a staunch cricket buff. He has good knowledge about cinema as well as cricket and both are close to his heart,’ he concludes.