Venkatesh Completes Shoot with Chiranjeevi for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Victory Venkatesh has completed his key shooting schedule alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi for the upcoming Telugu film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, marking the duo’s first on-screen collaboration and sparking strong excitement among fans and the industry.

The film is positioned as a family thriller where a household’s fragile peace is disrupted by escalating conflict, turning festive harmony into tense chaos. The narrative blends romance, action, comedy, and emotional drama, promising director Anil Ravipudi’s signature mix. The tagline — “Pandagaki Vasthunnaru” — hints at trouble arriving with celebration.

Chiranjeevi plays the titular role of Shankara Vara Prasad, with Nayanthara as the female lead — their third pairing after Godfather and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Venkatesh appears in a pivotal cameo. The ensemble cast also includes Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha, Tabu, Vijay Kumar, and VTV Ganesh.

The film is directed by Anil Ravipudi (F3) and produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments, presented by Smt. Archana. The technical lineup features Bheems Ceciroleo as music composer (with the first single, Meesala Pilla, already trending), Sameer Reddy as cinematographer, Tammiraju as editor, and AS Prakash as production designer. The writing team includes S. Krishna and G. Adi Narayana.

Filming continues at a brisk pace in Hyderabad. Recently, Venkatesh joined the unit for a special schedule, with on-location photos and video leaks drawing fan attention online. The team is currently filming a stylish climax fight choreographed by Venkat Master, with earlier portions shot in Alappuzha’s backwaters and a viral wedding sequence adding to buzz. A title glimpse and teaser were unveiled on Chiranjeevi’s 70th birthday.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is slated for a grand Sankranti 2026 release and is widely expected to be a festive box-office frontrunner. With strong promotional momentum, Ravipudi’s entertainment formula, and a star-studded lineup, expectations are high for a major theatrical celebration.

This article is authored by Akanksha Sudham, an intern at Deccan Chronicle