Venkaiah Naidu Commends Concept, Execution of RK Sagar's THE 100

Renowned for his memorable portrayal in the beloved Telugu TV series "Mogali Rekulu," RK Sagar is poised to make a triumphant return to the big screen with his latest project, "THE 100." Penned and helmed by Raghav Omkar Sasidhar, this upcoming film promises to deliver a riveting cop thriller experience that will keep viewers enthralled throughout.

Jointly produced by Ramesh Karutoori, Venki Pushadapu, and J Tharak Ram under the esteemed banners of KRIA Film Corp and Dhamma Productions, "THE 100" features an impressive lineup of talent, both in front of and behind the camera.Former Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, unveiled the film's initial glimpse and motion poster, setting the stage for what appears to be an engaging cinematic journey. In the poster, RK Sagar is introduced as Vikranth IPS, radiating intensity and resolve as he wields a gun in a distinct manner, clad in khaki attire. The motion poster underscores the significance of the number 100, portraying it not merely as a numerical figure but as a potent symbol.Expressing his thoughts, Venkaiah Naidu mentioned that he was drawn to 'The 100' upon hearing about its premise. "Cinema holds the power to shape society positively. As a widely embraced medium, it possesses immense influence. 'The 100' presents a compelling premise, and Director Sasidhar's execution adds another layer of strength to it. I am confident that audiences will resonate with the film. I extend my appreciation to RK Sagar, Director Sasidhar, and Producer Ramesh on this occasion. Sagar has swiftly risen to fame. Following 'The 100,' he will be synonymous with the role of a cop, embodying dignity in his portrayal. This film carries a significant message that deserves everyone's attention," he remarked.Adding to the intrigue, Misha Narang assumes the lead actress's mantle, while Dhanya Balakrishna is poised to portray a pivotal character. Backed by a stellar crew of technicians, including Shyam K Naidu as the cinematographer, Harshavardhan Rameshwar as the music composer, and Amar Reddy Kudumula as the editor, "THE 100" pledges to deliver top-tier production values and compelling storytelling.Of noteworthy mention, Sudheer Varma Pericharla has penned the dialogues, ensuring that RK Sagar's portrayal of the intense cop resonates deeply with audiences, encompassing both adrenaline-pumping sequences and emotionally charged moments.With anticipation mounting for the release of "THE 100," fans of RK Sagar and aficionados of Telugu cinema can anticipate an immersive cinematic voyage that melds gripping narrative, stellar performances, and adrenaline-fueled action.