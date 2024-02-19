Varun Tej banks heavily on Operation Valentine

Young actor Varun Tej, who recently got married to his lover and actress Lavanya Tripathi, is looking to bounce back into the reckoning with his upcoming film Operation Valentine’ set for release on March 1, and silence his detractors. “Varun Tej has to deliver a hit since his earlier films like ‘Ghani’ and ‘Gandivadhari Arjuna’ crashed at the box office, so he is hoping to make a comeback of sorts with a patriotic theme,” says a source.He further adds, “Varun has scored big in his personal life and married his lady love. Now, he has to focus on his professional life and return with a bang,” he points out. 'Operation Valentine' is said to be a cinematic treat that features Varun as an Indian Air Force pilot. Alongside him, the gorgeous Manushi Chillar is expected to be seen as a radar officer in the film. “Varun has pinned hopes on this action adventure to showcase his crowd-pulling prowess again,” he adds.No doubt, the doting son of Naga Babu had his share of hits like ‘Fidaa’ and ‘Gadalakonda Ganesh’ and proved that he could showcase varied shades. "He also tasted more success by playing lover boy on screen in ‘Tholi Prema’ to add another hit to his credit. Now, he is trying for an image makeover and looking to showcase his fiery side and become an action hero," he concludes.