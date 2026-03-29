Varanasi Is Being Promoted In Brazil, With Eyes On Worldwide Attention

Noted director S. S. Rajamouli is currently working on the mythological fantasy entertainer Varanasi. For the first time, he has teamed up with superstar Mahesh Babu, and this collaboration has already generated massive expectations.

The tentpole project is presently in production. Rajamouli is set to promote the film in Salvador, Brazil. A special screening of Eega will be held, and a glimpse of Varanasi will be showcased at the end. Rajamouli is reportedly aiming to target global audiences, especially the American diaspora, and this move marks a key step in that direction.

Recently, the Varanasi team is said to have invited international media onto the sets, allowing select visuals to surface online. Reports suggest that pictures of the grand sets were shared, and they quickly went viral on social media.

What surprised fans the most was that foreign media teams were given access even before the teaser release, something rarely seen in Indian cinema. Journalists were allowed to visit the shooting locations and closely observe the production design.

The sets reportedly recreate the essence of Varanasi with stunning detail, including ghats, temples, narrow lanes, and traditional structures. Many viewers online found it hard to believe that these were constructed sets and not real locations.

The film features a strong cast including Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran alongside Mahesh Babu. According to reports, Mahesh Babu will be seen in a dual role as Rudhra and Lord Ram, while Priyanka Chopra plays Mandakini and Prithviraj appears as Kumbha.

With such scale, casting, and global promotional strategies, Varanasi is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious Indian films aimed at worldwide recognition.