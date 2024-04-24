Varalaxmi Sarathkumar responds to negative reviews; asks who gave them the right

Talented actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has become well-known in the Tollywood industry for her powerful negative characters and supporting roles. While she's often seen in significant projects playing strong roles, she also ventures into lady-oriented films from time to time. Her upcoming movie, Sabari, falls into this category.





In a recent interview during the promotion of her upcoming film Sabari, Varalaxmi made headlines with her comments about movie reviews. She admitted to not reading reviews herself and even gets upset if someone mentions them around her. She feels that sometimes, even good movies can be impacted by negitive reviews.





She expressed, "I never read reviews. Even if someone mentions them, it infuriates me. What gives reviewers the right to portray a movie negatively? Even if the movie is good, these sites often write negative reviews just for the sake of views. They end up spoiling the movie experience. It didn't used to be like this in the past. Reviewers should wait at least five days after the movie's release before giving their verdict.”





Regarding Sabari, the film revolves around mother sentiment and is set to be a psychological thriller. Directed by newcomer Anil Katz, the movie is generating anticipation among audiences. Produced by Mahendranath Kundla under the banner of Maha Movies, Sabari is slated for a pan-India release on May 3rd.As Shabari gears up for its release, audiences eagerly await the opportunity to experience the intriguing narrative and performances promised by Varalaxmi and the rest of the cast.