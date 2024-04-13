Unexpected; S S Rajamouli directs David Warner





Ace director S S Rajamouli who is busy with pre production work of his next film with superstar Mahesh Babu, interestingly joined hands with Australian cricketer David Warner for an ad commercial and both left the audience in splits. In this ad, Warner tricks Rajamouli into casting him in one of his films. What follows next is absolutely hilarious and will leave you in splitsBoth Warner and Rajamouli took to their X handles to share the CRED advertisement video. While the cricketer wrote, “Warner bros”, the director tweeted, “The longest shoot of my life”.The ad's storyline revolves around SS Rajamouli asking David Warner for discounts on his match tickets. Initially, Warner suggests he use CRED. However, when Rajamouli says he doesn’t have CRED UPI, Warner seizes the opportunity to be a part of Rajamouli’s film. Filled with hilarious dialogues and on-point expressions, this one-minute advertisement will leave you laughing out loud.Meanwhile, Warner is playing for SunRisers-Hyderabad and showcasing his batting brilliance after winning appreciation for grooving to Allu Arjun’s chartbuster ‘Srivalli’ from ‘Pushpa’.