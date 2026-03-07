Ukrainian Actress Maria Riaboshapka In Tollywood

After Britain-born actresses Amy Jackson (Yevadu), Hazel Keech (Billa) and Daisy Edgar-Jones (RRR), several foreign actresses have appeared in Telugu cinema. Others include Gabriela Bertante and Scarlett Wilson. Now it is the turn of Ukrainian actress Maria Riaboshapka to arrive in Tollywood.

She will play the female lead opposite Manchu Manoj in David Reddy, directed by Hanuma Reddy. Set against the British colonial era, David Reddy promises an intense action drama, showcasing Manchu Manoj in a new avatar.

The film’s story revolves around a warrior who rebels against the British Empire, with the narrative set between 1897 and 1920. Maria Riaboshapka, known for her role in Sivakarthikeyan’s film Prince, brings international flair to the project. The scenes featuring Manchu Manoj and Maria Riaboshapka are expected to showcase strong on-screen chemistry and impress audiences.

The film also features an impressive cast including R. Parthiban, Kanchana and others alongside Manchu Manoj and Maria Riaboshapka.

Produced in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, David Reddy is slated for a grand release on May 15, 2026. The first-look posters have already generated significant buzz, raising expectations for Manchu Manoj’s strong comeback. The film’s scale and intense storyline promise a captivating cinematic experience.