Trivikram, Thaman to establish a production house?

Ace writer and director Trivikram Srinivas is reportedly planning to join hands with top composer S Thaman to establish a new production house and dish out big ticket entertainers. “Trivikram Srinivas is in talks with Thaman to invest in big movies and raise the bar on Telugu cinema,” says a source. He claims that Trivikram is determined to produce more movies since he understands the pulse of Telugu audience much better than his colleagues. “Trivikram hits like ‘Jalsa,’ ‘Julayi’ and ‘Ala Vaikuntapurramlo’ will vouch for his script judgement,' ' he adds.



Similarly, composer Thaman has carved a niche for himself with his chartbusters in Telugu and is one of the top-league composers who also intends to get into production. “It would be a deadly combination of sorts since a top director and composer joining hands to bankroll different kinds of movies and enthrall Telugu viewers,” he points out.

The duo are holding talks with Vivek Kuchibhotla who is co-producer in People Media Factory to join their team and churn out more films in Telugu and other languages too. "Vivek is a friendly and understanding producer who established People Media Factory in Telugu film industry with his negotiation skills and also with his rapport with big stars,” he concludes.

These three big guns are going to give regular production houses like Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Entertainment and producers like DVV Danayya, Bogavali Prasad a run for their money.