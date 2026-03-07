Amid Vijay Rumours, Trisha’s Old Engagement Photos Go Viral

Rumours surrounding actress Trisha Krishnan have taken a new turn on social media after an old engagement photograph began circulating widely online.

It is already known that Tamil cinema witnessed considerable buzz after actor and politician Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha made a public appearance together at an event recently. The moment quickly sparked discussions among fans and industry circles.

Amid this speculation, an old photograph of Trisha with a man identified in several social media posts as Varun has resurfaced online. The image shows Trisha wearing a traditional outfit and posing with a ring, leading many users to assume it was taken during an engagement ceremony.

Soon after the photo began trending, several posts congratulating “Trisha and Varun” started circulating across social media platforms, further fueling curiosity among fans. However, there has been no official confirmation from Trisha or her team regarding the authenticity or timing of the engagement photograph.

It remains unclear whether the image is recent, from a past personal milestone, or simply being misinterpreted online.

The renewed attention comes at a time when Trisha has been making frequent public appearances and continues to stay active in the film industry. With speculation continuing to grow, fans are now waiting for clarification from the actress regarding the viral engagement claims.



