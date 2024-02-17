TOXIC actor Yash spotted buying chocolate from a small shop, Photos Viral





When Rocking Star Yash and his upcoming film Toxic make waves on social media, it's not always for movie-related reasons. Recently, the KGF star found himself trending due to a viral picture. Yash, accompanied by his wife Radhika Pandit and her father, was spotted outside a local store during their visit to Bhatkal for a temple excursion. In a heartwarming gesture, Yash bought Radhika an ice candy, which she enjoyed on the spot.Fans were quick to praise the couple's down-to-earth nature, noting their decision to venture out themselves instead of relying on staff. Despite Yash's superstar status, his humility and connection to his roots have endeared him to fans. "His appearance may have evolved, but his essence remains unchanged," fans exclaimed.Yash and Radhika's relationship dates back to their television acting days, initially labeled as 'good friends' despite frequent sightings together, particularly on trips to Goa with Radhika's family. They eventually went public with their relationship and tied the knot shortly after their last joint film, Santhu Straight Forward, hit theaters in 2016. Blessed with two children, Ayra and Yatharv, the couple's journey continues to capture public interest.Following his monumental success in KGF: Chapter 2 in 2022, Yash is gearing up for his next project, Toxic. Directed by Geethu Mohandas, known for Moothon, the film is rumored to delve into Goa's drug underworld. While speculation surrounds the casting of Shruti Haasan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the official confirmation is awaited. Toxic, produced by KVN Productions, is slated to unveil its title on April 10, 2025.Meanwhile, Radhika's last cinematic outing was in Aadi Lakshmi Purana, which was released after the birth of their first child, Ayra, and during her pregnancy with Yatharv. Fans eagerly anticipate her return to the big screen, although she occasionally appears alongside Yash in brand endorsements. Despite her occasional appearances, Radhika's formal comeback to acting remains eagerly awaited by her admirers.