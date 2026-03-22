Tollywood Welcomes Return of Nandi Awards in Andhra Pradesh

Tollywood has warmly welcomed the revival of the Nandi Awards in Andhra Pradesh, with industry members expressing happiness over the government’s move to bring back the prestigious honours.

The Nandi Awards, which had been on hold for a long time, are now set to return. State Cinematography and Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh stated that the coalition government is committed to recognising and honouring artists with sincerity, and that the main awards ceremony will be conducted soon. Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam, he emphasised that the government is keen to encourage talent across film, television, and theatre.

The development gains significance in the backdrop of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s recent remarks at the Gaddar Film Awards event in Telangana, which sparked discussion in both political and film circles in Andhra Pradesh. He indirectly pointed out that the state had been lagging in honouring artists. Taking his comments in a constructive spirit, the government appears to have moved swiftly toward reviving the awards.

Veteran producer Prasanna Kumar, honorary secretary of the Telugu Film Producers Council, welcomed the announcement, calling it long overdue. He said the return of the Nandi Awards would mark a positive phase for Tollywood, noting that the awards have carried immense respect and prestige since the 1960s and have always been valued by the Telugu film fraternity.

Prasanna Kumar also stated that the Andhra Pradesh government is planning to reintroduce the awards in 2026 to honour excellence in Telugu cinema, including categories for actors, directors, and technicians. He recalled that during N. Chandrababu Naidu’s earlier tenure between 2014 and 2019, committees were formed and award lists were prepared, but the ceremony could not be held.

“This time, industry members are hopeful that awards for 2025 films will be presented and the process will be completed smoothly,” he added.

Director Hemanth Madhukar also said, “State awards are always special as they recognise talent and honour it, boosting the confidence of filmmakers to create something different and unique.”