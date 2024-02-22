Tollywood matinee idols hit campaign dust

Close on the heels of superstar Pawan Kalyan who took 6 months break from film shootings to campaign for Jana Sena party, leading star Balakrishna is also planning a 3 month break from March.."Balakrishna would returning to work in June since has informed producer of his 109th film being directed by Bobby that he needs this break," says a source who says that Balakrishna would likely be contesting from Hindupur constituency in Andhra Pradesh.."He is the star campaigner for Telugu Desam Party and he has to hit the streets to help Telugu Desam regain power in Andhra Pradesh," he adds.





Pawan Kalyan is ahead in campaigning in varied places like Visakha, West and East Godavari districts AP and drawing huge crowds. "He has to support his party and his alliance partner Telugu Desam in upcoming elections for Parliament and Assembly elections. He is very active and energetic during campaign, he points out.





However, Balakrishna is starting bit late but going to make up for it with whirlwind tours and road shows to bosst the chances of Telugu Desam Party."He is known for his powerful punchlines and few threats to rivals. He wants win the MLA for the third time from Hindupur and restore the glory of his father and TDP founder Late N T Rama Rao, " he adds.





Both Balakrishna and Pawan could campaign together and participate in meetings to showcase their lung power and enthuse their fans and party cadre in the days to come..