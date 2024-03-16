Tollywood Heroines Now Want to Shine in Female-centric Roles

With glam diva Tammannah doing her maiden female-centric film ‘Odela 2’ with director Sampath Nandi, it looks like female-centric movies are back in the reckoning. While Kajal Aggarwal is donning a cop role in her maiden lady-oriented film ‘Satyabhama’, reigning star Rashmika Mandanna is exploring women-oriented films with ‘The Girlfriend’ “Every actress likes to carry a film on her shoulders and when they get an opportunity, they are exploring it,” says director Hemanth Madhukar, who cities the success of Anushka Shetty(Miss Shetty), Samantha(Yashoda) and Keerthy Suresh(Mahanati) who pulled in crowds on their own.Does the growing age of an actress determine her choice of roles, "I don't think age is a factor for talented and experienced actresses. Probably they want to do varied roles and try out something different amidst their roles in commercial movies," says producer Vishnu Induri, who claims that glam divas would be part of big ticket entertainers. "I think few of them will be ruling the roost for a few more years considering their charm and popularity," he adds.Recently, 39-year-old Anushka returned with a romantic entertainer 'Miss Shetty Mister Polishetty' to be hailed as the flag-bearer of lady-oriented films. "'Anushka has transcended varied barriers with her immense talent and she has proved her mettle in both star studded movies like 'Bahubali' and lady-oriented film 'Rudramadevi'. Even other actresses are still in the reckoning by doing films with big stars like Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna and others," says Hemanth Madhukar, who urges talented divas to explore both star-driven and women-oriented movies. "They have to strike a proper balance between these two genres and extend their careers since they have their own fan following," he addWelcoming new age actresses like Rashmika and Keerthy Suresh, producer-distributor Abhishek Nama says "It is a good sign that new-age actresses like Rashmika and Keerthy Suresh are doing female-centric movies. They are sure to give a boost to the lady-oriented genre in the Telugu filmdom. The audience would like to see them in multi-faceted roles, over their one-dimensional avatars in star-driven movies,” he reasons