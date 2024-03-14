Kiran Abbavaram engaged to Rahasya Gorak

Actors Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak embarked on a new chapter of their love story as they exchanged engagement rings in a heartwarming ceremony held in Hyderabad on March 13. The couple, who first crossed paths on the sets of the 2019 film Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru, celebrated their union surrounded by close friends and family.

Rahasya stunned in a simple green saree adorned with diamond jewelry, while Kiran looked dapper in an ivory kurta-pyjama ensemble. The intimate engagement, held at a private resort, saw the couple exchanging garlands and rings, marking the beginning of their journey towards marriage.

Their love story blossomed against the backdrop of Tollywood, with Kiran and Rahasya making their debut together in Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru, directed by Ravi Kiran Kola. Paying tribute to their cinematic beginnings, the couple incorporated elements from the film into their engagement celebrations, including a selfie booth adorned with the film's name. While they kept their relationship low-key, hints of their romance were evident, with Rahasya affectionately referring to the film as "my forever" in her Instagram bio.





















As they look forward to their wedding, set to take place abroad in August, Kiran and Rahasya plan to host a grand celebration in Hyderabad for their friends and colleagues from the film industry. Kiran's journey in Tollywood has seen him in several notable roles, including films like SR Kalyanamandapam, Sammathame, and Meter, with his most recent outing being Rules Ranjan last year.

Meanwhile, Rahasya garnered acclaim for her lead role in the Tamil film Sharbat in 2021 and is currently exploring new opportunities in the industry. With their engagement marking a new beginning, Kiran and Rahasya continue to captivate audiences both on and off the screen with their undeniable chemistry and talent.