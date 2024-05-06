Tollywood divas try their luck in Bollywood

After glam diva Rashmika Mandanna tasted massive success with Hindi film ‘Animal, it is now the turn of her colleagues and Telugu actresses like Sai Pallavi and Keerthy Suresh to test their luck in Bollywood. Even Raashi Khanna played an important role in Hindi web series ‘Farzi’ and won appreciation. “Most of the Telugu actresses nurture Bollywood dreams so there is nothing wrong about it,” says producer-director Abhishek Nama who cites the big success of top-rung Telugu actress Samantha in the Hindi film world. “Her realistic performance and image makeover in ‘Family Man 2’ made her a star overnight in Bollywood. Now, she is doing a spy action thriller ‘Citadel:Honey Bunny’ with Varun Dhawan and set to showcase her fiery side,” he adds.Now, Keerthy Suresh who was seen in Telugu movies like ‘Nenu Local’ and ‘Mahanati’ is going to test waters in Bollywood with ‘Baby John’ and she is paired opposite Varun Dhawan. “Keerthy Suresh has done few performance-oriented roles in Telugu and also proved her mettle in Tamil films like ‘Sarkar’. No doubt, her next destination is Bollywood and she is raring to do riding on her acting and dancing skills,” informs Abhishek who also cites the rise of another talented actress Sai Pallavi in Tollywood with hits like ‘Fidaa’ and “Love Story’.“Sai Pallavi was quite selective about her roles in Tollywood but established herself as a natural performer. Keeping up with her novel choices, she is making her debut in Hindi with a mythological film, unlike her peers. She is donning the role of Sita in ‘Ramayana’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor who is essaying the role of Lord Ram,” he adds.He further claims that Telugu actresses want to expand their horizons and reach out to wider audiences across the world. “Hindi cinema still has greater reach and mileage over Telugu films since it is exhibited in far off Europe and African countries. Hence, some divas are trying to expand their fan base by doing Hindi movies,” he says. and adds, "Rashmika is already endorsing top brands and minting money. Now, it is the turn of Keerthy, Samantha and Sai Pallavi to turn brand ambassadors and pocket crores of rupees through endorsements. So Bollywood dreams are quite lucrative too.'