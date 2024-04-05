Kona Venkat to stage dharna in front of NTR's house, Details Inside

Famed writer Kona Venkat seems to be determined to make ‘Adhurs 2’ with superstar Jr NTR and is even planning to stage dharnas. “I want to do 'Adhurs 2' at any cost. If necessary, I’ll put up a tent in front of Tarak’s house, will sport a shikha and resort to fasting until he accepts the project. Don’t think any actor can do justice to the role of Chari like him. Not just from Telugu industry but from the whole of Indian film industry. Nobody can beat his physique, dressing and modulation,” Kona Venkat said.





Actually, ‘Adhurs’ has been a milestone film in Jr NTR’s career. Attempting a full-length comedy role for the first time, he drew applause for his flair for comedy. While clamour for a sequel has been a long pending demand of the actor’s fans, there has been no concrete development on it. On Wednesday, speaking at an event in Hyderabad, Adhurs’ writer Kona Venkat ignited hopes of a sequel again.



He added that original director VV Vinayak will be returning to hold the megaphone for the sequel as well. “Vinayak will be doing it. I’ve done a maximum number of films (as a writer) with him and Sreenu Vaitla. He has a good sense of comedy. Films like Adhurs, Alludu Sreenu and Krishna are a testament to it. He handles comedy well,” Kona concluded.



