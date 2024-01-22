Tollywood celebs at Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration

With superstar Pawan Kalyan arriving in Ayodhya to join the elite club of Tollywood stars like Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan who have received an invitation for the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya today and is expected to be a magnificent event including a distinguished guest list.The event will feature several Tollywood stars, emphasizing the close relationship between Indian cinema and cultural legacy. Megastar Chiranjeevi claimed that he had received the invitation for the grand gala event and added, “I would be attending the historical event with my family since it is a privilege to be part of such a spiritual event,” he said. He even claimed that he is a staunch devotee of Lord Hanuman and he has been receiving support from him all through his life.Pawan Kalyan on his Twitter stated, “Ram Mandir is a long-cherished dream of the people and after 500- years, it is finally coming into reality, we are very happy,’ he wrote.Several renowned celebrities from the entertainment and music industry have been invited as state guests. The list of over 500 state guests includes top actors, directors, and singers from the showbiz world. Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit, and Anupam Kher, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are among the elite Bollywood list.Summing up the Tollywood participation in the big event, Abhishek Agarwal, who is the only Tollywood producer to be invited, says “I am the only Telugu producer to be attending the event along with superstars. I am quite happy and elated about it. It is also an occasion of pride for every Hindu and Indian. It is also a privilege to be witnessing Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya and also being on the premises of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra and witness history,” he concludes.Meanwhile, the Telugu film "Hanu Man' has established a unique feat by donating Rs 2.66 crore from its box office collections for the construction of Ram Mandir as they promised Rs 5 from each ticket for the same.'We are quite happy to contribute our mite for such a grand temple," said the producer Niranjan Reddy.