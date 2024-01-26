Tollywood celebs hail Padma Vibhushan Megastar Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi was bestowed with the Padma Vibhushan award on the eve of Republic Day 2024. Taking to his official X account, the actor expressed his gratitude to his fans, thanking them for their unwavering support. He shared a heartfelt video where he conveyed his appreciation for the unconditional love that has propelled him to new heights.





Unsurprisingly, the video quickly gained widespread attention across social media platforms, with fans flooding him with congratulatory messages. Numerous celebrities also joined in, extending their best wishes and penning heartfelt congratulations to celebrate this prestigious achievement. Here are the celebs who wished him.





"Congratulations to @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu and @KChiruTweets Garu on receiving the Padma Vibhushan! Also, congratulations to all the recipients of Padma Awards. May your remarkable achievement inspire generations to come..." wrote RRR star Jr NTR.





Sai Dharam Tej wrote, “Keeping Telugu Pride high is his game. The Remarkable Civilian Award #PadmaVibhushan honors The One & Only BOSS, The MAJESTIC, The Man & his unparalleled legacy. Hearty Congratulations Pedha Mama @KChiruTweets.”





Radikaa Sarathkumar wrote, “Congratulations to #Megastar @KChiruTweets on being honored with the #PadmaVibhushan , a great honor bringing great pride to #TeluguCinema and to his people who love him. Hard work never fails.”







Director Anil Ravipudi also penned a heartfelt note, “Megastar @Kchirutweets Garu is a beacon of talent and inspiration across generations! #PadmaVibhushan is a testament to his unparalleled dedication and impact on many people's lives, My heartfelt wishes & Many congratulations to our #MegastarChiranjeevi sir for this prestigious & well-deserved recognition #PadmaVibhushanChiranjeevi.”







"Padmavibhushan, Megastar @KChiruTweets. Congratulations Annaya. We Love you," tweeted birthday boy, Ravi Teja.