Sharwanand-Rakshitha Reveal Daughter's First Pics Out

Amidst the celebrations of Sharwanand's birthday today, the actor and his wife Rakshitha Reddy have joyously introduced their newborn daughter, Leela Devi Myneni, to the world. This heartwarming announcement comes alongside updates on Sharwanand's upcoming projects, adding to the excitement of the day for fans and well-wishers.The proud parents shared tender moments with their daughter on Sharwanand's special day, marking the beginning of a beautiful new chapter in their lives. As congratulations pour in from fans and admirers, the couple basks in the joy of parenthood.In addition to the happy news of their daughter's arrival, Sharwanand's fans have another reason to celebrate today. Updates on the actor's upcoming films have been revealed, adding to the anticipation surrounding his career. Among the announcements are the unveiling of the first look of his 35th film, "Manamey," and the exciting news of his 36th and 37th movies with directors Abhilash Kankara and Ram Abbaraju, known for the hit song "Samajavaragamana," respectively.