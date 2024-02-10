Kangana Releases Razakar Silent Genocide of Hyderabad Trailer





In a dazzling event that captivated audiences and critics alike, the grand Hindi trailer launch of "RAZAKAR – Silent Genocide of Hyderabad" illuminated Mumbai with its riveting narrative and star-studded cast. Lead actors Makarand Deshpande, Raj Arjun, Bobby Simha, Vedika, and Annusriya Tripathi graced the occasion alongside esteemed Producer Gudur Narayana Reddy and Director Yata Satyanarayana. Adding to the allure, Bollywood icon Kangana Ranaut adorned the event as the chief guest, adding her own brand of stardom to the festivities.Set against the backdrop of post-independence India in 1947, "RAZAKAR – Silent Genocide of Hyderabad" chronicles the harrowing struggles endured by the people of Hyderabad under the oppressive regime of the Nizam and his ruthless militia, the Rajakars. The film weaves together tales of courage and resilience amid Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's strategic efforts to free the Deccan region from the clutches of tyranny.Producer Gudur Narayana Reddy expressed his excitement about presenting the film to audiences, emphasizing its importance in commemorating a significant chapter of history often overlooked. Director Yata Satyanarayana echoed these sentiments, highlighting the film's dedication to honoring the valor of those who fought against injustice.Kangana Ranaut, visibly impressed by the film's narrative and execution, lauded the cast and crew for their dedication and passion in bringing this story to life on the silver screen."RAZAKAR – Silent Genocide of Hyderabad," produced under the banner of Samarveer Creations LLP, is slated for release on March 1, 2024, promising audiences a captivating cinematic experience. With a stellar cast and a gripping narrative, the film is poised to leave a lasting impression on viewers nationwide.