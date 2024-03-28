Tillu Square Box Office Target in Telugu States

With the much-hyped ‘Tillu Square’ triggering a lot of hype, the wholesome entertainer starring new sensation Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Paremeswaran is riding high on advance bookings. “It has drawn good advance bookings and is expected to draw good openings too,” says a distributor, who adds, “Siddhu’ craze among youth is intact and the trailer also loaded with comic punchlines has won appreciation. While intimate scenes between Siddhu and Anupama reminded 'DJ Tillu,” he adds.

The sequel has been reportedly traded for over Rs 12 crores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and it is expected to do well since the ‘DJ Tillu’ was a big hit in two Telugu states. “The sequel has to live up to high expectations since ‘Dj Tillu’ came as a refreshing film for Telugu audiences two years ago. Siddhu’s stylish hairstyle and his comic one-liners made him the darling of female fans and youth besides racy numbers,” he points out.

With many sequels in the pipeline in Tollywood, ‘Tillu Square’ has to prove a point that sequels do work if the story is interesting enough and could keep the audience glued to their seats. “Sequel makers would be keenly watching the performance of this film. It will also be a test for Siddhu Jonnallagadda to repeat the magic,” he concludes.