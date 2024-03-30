Tillu Square First Day Box Office Collections

Riding high on pre-release hype, the much-hyped ‘Tillu Square’ reportedly garnered Rs 10 cr plus collections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana along with other centres. “It had a very good start on the first day since it has triggered a lot of hype and it is also a sequel for a popular hit ‘DJ Tillu’ says a distributor who adds, “It is riding on solid advance bookings and youth are enjoying the comic caper in numerous theatres,” he adds.

The film starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Paremeswaran in the lead role boasts of lots of steamy scenes and also terrific comic one liners. “The film totally banks on Siddhu’s energetic performance and his flair for comedy. He has put up a good show despite a few loopholes in the script,’ he points out.

No doubt, the film openings reiterated the craze for Siddhu who rose to fame with ‘DJ Tillu’ and his fan following is growing by the day. “His comic punchlines have won appreciation. While intimate scenes between Siddhu and Anupama reminded 'DJ Tillu ,” he adds.

With many sequels in the pipeline in Tollywood, ‘Tillu Square’ has to prove a point that sequels do work if the story is interesting enough and could keep the audience glued to their seats. “Sequel makers would be keenly watching the performance of this film. It will also be a test for Siddhu Jonnallagadda to repeat the magic,” he concludes.