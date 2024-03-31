Tillu Square collects Rs 9 cr on Day 2?

If reliable distributors are to be believed, the much-hyped ‘Tillu Square’ reportedly garnered Rs 9 crore plus collections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana along with other centers on the second day. “It had a perfect start on the Friday and continued to Saturday. The film collected Rs 19 crore plus in two days riding on the hype and hoopla around the film,” says a distributor who adds, “Siddhu Jonnalagadda one-man show is riding on solid bookings and youth and students are enjoying the comic caper in innumerable theatres,” he adds.The film also stars Anupama Parameswaran in a glamorous role and has been the surprise package in the film. The romantic entertainer boasts of steamy scenes and also catchy one-liners. “The film totally banks on Siddhu’s energetic performance and his flair for comedy. He has put up a good show despite a few loopholes in the script,’ he points out. No doubt, the film openings reiterated the craze for Siddhu who rose to fame with ‘DJ Tillu’, and his fan following is growing by the day. “His comic punchlines have won appreciation. While intimate scenes between Siddhu and Anupama reminded 'DJ Tillu,” he adds.With many sequels in the pipeline in Tollywood, ‘Tillu Square’ has to prove that sequels work if the story is interesting enough and can keep the audience glued to their seats. “Sequel makers would be keenly watching the performance of this film. It will also be a test for Siddhu Jonnallagadda to repeat the magic,” he concludes.