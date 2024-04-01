Tillu Square clocks Rs 28 cr collections in 3 Days?

No doubt, new sensation Siddhu Jonnallagada has scored a massive hit with his latest film ‘Tillu Square’ which reportedly garnered over Rs 28 crores plus in three days flat in two Telugu states and few other centres. “It would go down as one of the biggest hits in Siddhu’s career and he has made the sequel business a winning formula in Tollywood,” says a producer.

He says that the sensational openings will give boost to other sequels in the making and also Siddhu career has hit a new peak. “He single-handedly pulled off the sequel with his comic punchlines and reaffirmed that ‘DJ Tillu’ has become a brand of sorts,’ he adds.

With glam diva Anupama Parameswaran adding to fuel to fire and her onscreen chemistry with Siddhu has set cash registers ringing. “Audience are enjoying the dialogues and laughing all the way out, overlooking hiccups in the screenplay and summer crowds adding to the collections,” he adds.

The film has a good chance to make more money, until Vijay Devarakonda arrives with ‘Family Star’ on April 5 to give this film some competition, otherwise DJ Sidhu will be dancing and engaging the audience and begins summer on a good note for Tollywood, he concludes.