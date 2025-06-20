Tigress Named After Ram Charan’s Daughter Klin Kaara

To mark a heartwarming milestone, Upasana Kamineni Konidela took to Instagram with a delightful surprise for fans and well-wishers. Sharing a touching photo of herself with daughter Klin Kaara at the Hyderabad Zoo, Upasana revealed that a white tigress cub—born the same day as her daughter—has been named Klin Kaara in her honour.

The emotional post featured a current image of the playful tigress alongside an older photo from her cub days. In her caption, Upasana wrote: "A year ago, she was just a tiny cub. Today, she’s a playful tigress and shares her name with our KlinKaara. Thank you to the Hyderabad Zoo for this lovely gesture. We believe wildlife belongs in the wild, but also support efforts that honour their lives with dignity and care. Here’s to growing up with kindness, courage, and compassion."

While Upasana kicked off her daughter’s birthday celebrations with some serene mummy-baby time at the zoo, fans are still waiting to see doting dad Ram Charan’s special birthday wish. The power couple recently celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on June 14, making June a month of double joy for the Konidela family.

From a roaring namesake to heartfelt gestures, little Klin Kaara's first birthday has already made a majestic mark.