This Tollywood star is Karthi’s classmate?

With the recent developments in the life of Tamil actor Karthi it can be understood that he is now in a safe zone with his new film “Meiyazhagan,” which has now been dubbed and released in telugu with the title “Satyam Sundaram”. The film’s telugu dubbed version was released in theatres on last Saturday and was met with positive response from the audience. Appreciating the great backing by the fans, Karthi organized a press conference yesterday in Vijayawada.





In relation to the event, Karthi appreciated fans and the audiences about how the film turned to be a super-hit. A journalist asked Karthi about the possibility of acting with warrior legend Mahesh Babu and two her estimated reactions that she wants just as the opportunity and the story attempts, ‘one’ to be instrumental to the Karthi absorbs. The news was pertaining to the fact that Karthi and Mahesh Babu were classmates in Chennai and this was itself a shocker for so many.





From another aspect, Mahesh Babu is also preparing for his new upcoming movie which is SSMB29 that SS Rajamouli will be directing. The film is expected to be a very big budget film and all the fans are looking forward to more updates on the same as the preparations for the shooting commencement are in a few days time.





