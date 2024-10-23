The Raja Saab is here! Fans of Prabhas go gaga over Darling's new look

The Raja Saab is here! Fans of Prabhas go gaga over the look fans looking forward to the next film ‘The Raja Saab’, the fans had a special surprise as the makers of the film released a new poster which was to mark the birthday of the actor. The new look is quite different as fans are used to seeing Prabhas younger and with dark black hair, so this makes for a very unique look for him as the audience may have to wait a little to see this in the movie.





In the poster, Prabhas has an extraordinary look of an elderly person with long grey hair and beard sitting on a throne looking as if he is the King. Fans were used to looking at Prabhas being young and full of swag in the previous posters. This new transformation which Prabhas underwent has led to fans believing that Prabhas may be playing two distinct characters in the film.





Mister director Maruthi who is in charge of the new film ‘The Raja Saab’ took to his social media and posted the first look, ‘It will be a bigger celebration Than this. Happy birthday to Raja Saahab Prabhas ad har row about my waiting for April 10 will go out the window. THIS IS THE DAY WE CROWN THE MOMENT OF THIS SCREENING WITH THE BIGGEST CELEBRATION POSSIBLE :)’.





The Raja Saab is expected in Indian theatres on the 10th of April 2025.