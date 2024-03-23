The Goat Life bought for Rs 3 cr in Telugu states?

The much-awaited Malayalam film ‘The Goat Life’ has been reportedly bought for Rs 3 crores in the two Telugu states. Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer has triggered a lot of hype with its teaser and trailers and Prithvi looks quite different in a new avatar. “It looks to be another path breaking film from Malayalam and Telugu distributors bought the Telugu dubbing rights for Rs 3 crores and hopeful to recover it,” says a producer, who adds, “Prithviraj should thank ‘Salaar’ since it reintroduced him to Telugu viewers and his performance also received appreciation, despite Prabhas ruling the roost,” he adds.

Earlier, another Malayalam film ‘Manjummel Boys’ has been traded for Rs 2 crores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as the film rocked Malayalam industry besides collections of Rs 20 crores in Tamil Nadu. “Malayalam films are looking to expand their base in Telugu states since they believe that Telugu audiences lap up novel content and new faces too,” he points out.

Prithviraj is quite a talented actor and also a capable director since his Malayalam films like ‘Lucifer’ and 'Bro Daddy’ rocked box office and also fetched him good name as a director. “Prithviraj films like ‘Driving License’ and ‘Jana Gana Mana’ have grabbed the interest of viewers on OTT and joined the most watched movies list for their refreshing plots and performances,” he concludes.