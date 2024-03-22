The Goat Life and its lengthy runtime

After enduring multiple delays and financial setbacks, Prithviraj Sukumaran's highly anticipated film "The Goat Life," also known as "Aadujeevitham," is finally hitting theaters on March 28, 2024. Adapted from Benyamin's novel of the same name, which is based on a true story, the film has generated immense anticipation among fans who have been eagerly awaiting its release.





"The Goat Life" promises to be an immersive cinematic experience, with reports suggesting a runtime of approximately 173 minutes (2 hours and 53 minutes). This extended duration hints at a meticulously crafted screenplay designed to captivate audiences and immerse them fully in the narrative. Given the film's tumultuous journey to the big screen, expectations are high for it to deliver a compelling and unforgettable viewing experience.





Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Blessy, "The Goat Life" boasts a stellar cast led by the enchanting Amala Paul. Joining her are talented actors such as Jimmy Jean-Louis and Rik Aby, who are expected to deliver powerful performances that complement the film's gripping storyline. With its multi-language release, including Malayalam and other languages, the film is poised to reach a diverse audience and make a significant impact across various regions.





Produced jointly by Visual Romance Image Makers, Jet Media Production, and Alta Global Media, "The Goat Life" represents a collaborative effort aimed at bringing this compelling story to life on the silver screen. As the film finally makes its long-awaited debut, fans and cinephiles alike are eager to witness Prithviraj Sukumaran's portrayal of the protagonist and experience the emotional journey depicted in "The Goat Life."