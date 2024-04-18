Another Malayalam Remake a bad move by Tollywood director?

Director Tharun Bhascker, who is known for making some really good Telugu films, recently started acting as well. He has made headlines for his controversies, statements at the press meets and also for his married life that made it to the headlines.





He recently directed Keeda Cola, which received mixed responses from the audience and the media as well. And now, as per the latest update, the director is starring in the remake of Malayalam film Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey. This Malayalam film was released at the theatres, almost 3 to 4 years ago, and the producers who bought the rights back then have recently taken the film on floors. Actress Eesha Rebba is playing the leading lady in the film, and it is expected that this film would revive her career a little.





While it has already been proven that remakes do not really work well among the Telugu audiences, especially when the film is already streaming on the OTT platforms , Reema, this one is definitely definitely going to be a risk for the makers and the actors as well. Also, it is said that quite a lot of personal reasons are also the main agenda behind this film going on the floors. Let us see if this film is definitely going to work for Tharun or bring an unexpected disaster.