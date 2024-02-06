Thandel: Wrap up for a key schedule; Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi look raw and rustic

Actor Naga Chaitanya, renowned for his recent standout performance in the debut OTT series Dhootha, has successfully concluded the ongoing shooting schedule for his upcoming film Thandel. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the movie stars Sai Pallavi as the female lead and draws inspiration from real events that unfolded in Srikakulam in 2018. In a departure from his usual roles, Naga Chaitanya embraces the character of a fisherman, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

The film commenced its journey in December, completing two major shooting schedules. Geetha Arts, the production house behind the project, took to social media to announce the successful wrap-up of the recent schedule, sharing behind-the-scenes stills featuring Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi, and director Chandoo Mondeti engrossed in their work.

A month prior, the teaser of the movie, titled Essence of Thandel, was released, offering a glimpse into Naga Chaitanya's portrayal as a fisherman. The teaser hinted at an engaging storyline, showcasing the protagonist's capture by the Pakistan navy while crossing borders and providing insights into his experiences in a foreign land.

Beyond its intense plot, Thandel also promises to be a romantic drama, with Sai Pallavi playing the role of Naga Chaitanya's love interest. The cinematography for the film is entrusted to Shamdat, known for his work in recent Telugu blockbusters like Virupaksha and MAD. Allu Aravind is producing the film, and the music is composed by the talented Devi Sri Prasad.

Thandel emerges as a unique cinematic project, blending a compelling narrative with romantic elements and an intriguing backdrop of cross-border events. The combination has piqued the interest of many eagerly awaiting the film's release, promising an immersive cinematic experience.