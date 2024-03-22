Thandel: Makers share key update from sets of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer

Production for the highly anticipated film "Thandel," starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, is in full swing in Hyderabad, and the sets are abuzz with energy. Helmed by director Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Bunny Vasu under the prestigious banner of Geetha Arts, with the esteemed Allu Aravind presenting it, "Thandel" promises to be a rustic love story infused with patriotic elements.Recent updates from the sets provide a glimpse into the camaraderie and dedication of the cast and crew. Shot diaries reveal an atmosphere brimming with intensity, passion, and camaraderie. One photo captures director Chandoo Mondeti engrossed in briefing a scene to Allu Aravind, while another showcases a light-hearted moment shared between Bunny Vasu, Naga Chaitanya, and Chandoo Mondeti.Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are seen embracing their roles with authenticity, sporting de-glamorized avatars that resonate with the storyline. Director Chandoo Mondeti's meticulous attention to detail ensures that every aspect, from costumes to body language, aligns seamlessly with the narrative. With promises of exciting updates on the horizon, anticipation for "Thandel" continues to mount.Behind the scenes, Shamdat handles cinematography duties, capturing the essence of the story with his lens, while the renowned Devi Sri Prasad, known as Rockstar, infuses the film with his signature musical magic. Srinagendra Tangala's art direction adds depth and authenticity to the film's visual landscape. As filming progresses, fans eagerly await further insights into this promising cinematic venture.