interesting update about Rajinikanth's Thalaivar171





After Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, Lokesh is currently busy with Rajinikanth's upcoming film, which is tentatively titled Thalaivar 171. The first look poster of the film featuring Rajinikanth was released a few days ago and has garnered good response from fans and audience.





While the entire poster has been only in dark shade, only the handcuffs that have been put to Rajinikanth's hand are golden colour, indicating and giving us a hint that the film is set against the backdrop of gold smuggling. Though Rajinikanth has played several different characters till date in all his previous films, watching him become a smuggler is something that fans are pretty much excited and waiting for.





There is a bus that the film would throw light on how gold is being smuggled from various countries into India through multiple modes of transportation. This is going to be another edge of the seat thriller with a versatile performance from Rajinikanth. The film is produced by Sun Pictures while Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music.