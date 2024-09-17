Telugu Film Chamber responds to allegations on Jani Master

In what could best be called a dirty feud within the industry, choreographer Jani Master has found himself at the center of controversy after allegations of sexual violence were made against him by a woman choreographer. The allegations have rocked the movie industry as several cases of sexual assaults in the movie circles in India are being reported these days. An official report has been made and investigations have been launched.

With the changing nature of the film chamber owing to the fact that these issues are on the rise; the Telugu Film Chamber has responded by constituting a local commission to assess the case. Both Jani Master and the accuser have provided their statements, and the committee is expected to provide a comprehensive report after the criminal investigation ends.

The commission’s investigation will include all the documents and witnesses with recollections concerning the issues as presented before the commission. In the meantime, other popular male and female performing actors have supported the woman who is a choreographer and thus accompanied her at this hard time.

Compounding Jani Master's problems, the political party Janasena has barred him from further acting in the capacity of Vice Chairman of Janasena Campaigning Committee. The party immediately took this action after the official complaint too came in and this only worsened the position of the choreographer.

Jani Master already boasts of an enviable list of films as one of the leading choreographers in the telugu film industry. It is hoped that as events bridge and the subsequent phases unfold, more information will trickle in since the resolution of the above issues will lead to attempts to explain the alleged violations.