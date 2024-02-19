Telugu Thriller Inti No.13 in Theatres on March 1

Hyderabad: Scheduled to hit theaters on March 1, "Inti No. 13," a suspense thriller directed by Panna Royal, renowned for his earlier works like "Calling Bell" and "Rakshasi," promises an exhilarating cinematic experience. Produced by Hesan Pasha under the Regal Film Production banner, this eagerly awaited film is poised to immerse audiences in a realm of mystery and horror.

With its intriguing title and captivating first look, "Inti No. 13" has already ignited curiosity among viewers. The recent release of a new poster unveiling the premiere date has further fueled anticipation.

Director Panna Royal, speaking about the film, assures viewers of an unprecedented cinematic journey filled with unexpected twists and turns. "Inti No. 13" is set to redefine the genre, offering a unique blend of suspense and mystery that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Highlighting the film's technical prowess, Royal emphasizes the incorporation of cutting-edge visual effects, with a Hollywood technician on board to ensure top-notch quality. Composer Vinod Yajamanya's exceptional background score is touted to heighten the suspense and thrill factor, adding another layer of intensity to the viewing experience.

Acknowledging the unwavering support of producer Hesan Pasha, Royal expresses gratitude for the commitment to the project, which has surpassed expectations. Confident in the film's ability to captivate audiences, Royal anticipates a resounding success upon its release.